BharatPe appoints Himanshu Verma as head of its POS business unit

Fintech firm BharatPe on Thursday announced the appointment of Himanshu Verma as Head of its POS Business, effective immediately.

He will focus on driving merchant adoption, strengthening distribution, and scaling the company's offline payments ecosystem.

Verma brings over twenty years of experience across channel sales and distribution, go-to-market strategy, UPI payments, POS/EDC acquisitions, merchant acquisition, and the broader digital payments ecosystem.

He has held key leadership roles at Pine Labs, Freecharge, Indepay Networks, Bharti Airtel, Samsung India, Uninor, and Vodafone.

In his most recent role at Pine Labs, Himanshu served as Senior Director and National Business Head -- Soundbox (Mini), where he led the incubation, launch, and scale of the business.