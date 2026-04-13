BharatPe founder Nakrani steps back from operations, to advisory role

BharatPe founder Shashvat Nakrani on Monday said he was moving away from the fintech company’s day-to-day operations and transitioning into a strategic advisor role from May 1.

Nakrani, who is the single largest individual shareholder on BharatPe’s cap table, will transition to the role of founder and director moving forward after serving as the company’s chief operating officer (COO).

He said that matters involving strategic importance, such as fundraising, initial public offering (IPO), mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and long-term business strategy, would be areas he would continue to engage in.

“I also want to be clear about one thing: my belief in BharatPe has not changed. If anything, it has only strengthened. I continue to be deeply invested in the company, not just emotionally but financially as well. As the largest individual shareholder, my alignment with BharatPe’s long-term success remains absolute,” Nakrani said in a statement.