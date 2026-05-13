Bharti Airtel approves ₹28,200 cr share-swap to raise Airtel Africa stake

Bharti Airtel’s board of directors on Wednesday approved an increase in shareholding in Airtel Africa through a ₹28,200 crore share-swap deal.

Under the terms of the transaction, Airtel will issue 146,761,335 shares to promoter group company Indian Continent Investment Limited (ICIL) on a preferential basis.

In the swap, ICIL will transfer a 16.3 per cent stake in UK-listed Airtel Africa Plc, leading to an increase in Bharti Airtel’s indirect stake in the Africa entity.

Airtel will issue shares at ₹1,923 apiece, a 9.5 per cent premium to the last closing price.

Airtel Africa shares will be acquired at an 11.6 per cent discount to their last closing price. Currently, Bharti Airtel, through its subsidiary Airtel Africa Mauritius Limited, holds about 62.73 per cent in Airtel Africa, and this transaction further consolidates its strategic control.