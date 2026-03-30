Bharti Airtel, Carlyle, Alpha Wave to invest $1 billion in Nxtra Data

Bharti Airtel, Carlyle Group, Alpha Wave Global and Anchorage Capital will invest $1 billion into the telecom service provider’s data centre arm, Nxtra Data, as it expands operations amid a recent spike in AI-based data centre investments in India.

New York-based growth equity firm Alpha Wave Global, which has backed AI-first businesses including Anthropic and OpenAI, will invest $435 million into Nxtra, while US-based private equity major Carlyle, an existing investor in Nxtra, will invest $240 million. Anchorage Capital will invest $35 million and Airtel will invest about $290 million, Airtel said in a statement on Monday, issued after close of market hours.

Nxtra would be valued at around $3.1 billion post closure of the transaction. Airtel will continue to retain a controlling stake in Nxtra, the company said. Investors’ final shareholding will be subject to finalized post-closing adjustments. As of now, Airtel holds 75.96 per cent in Nxtra, while Carlyle holds the rest. Aritel will continue to retain a controlling stake in Nxtra following the cash deal. Airtel carved out its data center business into a separate entity in 2020 following which Carlyle bought a 24.4 per cent stake for $235 million, valuing Nxtra at $1.2 billion at that time. “With about 300 MW capacity today, we aim to scale to 1 GW in the next few years, targeting about 25 per cent market share,” Gopal Vittal, executive vice chairman, Airtel, said. “Strategic partnerships with global investors and technology leaders are central to our growth roadmap, enabling us to accelerate expansion, harness world-class expertise, and deliver next-generation digital infrastructure solutions at scale. With strong market demand, we are committed to stepping up investments and strengthening India’s position as a leading data centre hub,” he added.

Nxtra operates 14 large core data centres and more than 120 edge facilities across India, offering co-location, cloud infrastructure, managed hosting, data backup, disaster recovery, and edge computing services. Nxtra is developing AI-ready campuses in Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata. The company, which competes with players including Singapore’s STT GDC India, Japan’s NTT, and Indian players such as CtrlS Datacenters and Sify Technologies, recently partnered with Google to build a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus, backed by a $15-billion investment. The investment is among billions of dollars expected to flow into AI-based data centres. The Adani Group will invest $100 billion in AI data centres by 2035, while Reliance Industries has announced $110 billion over seven years starting 2026 for building AI-ready data centres and an edge computing network.

India’s data centre market is set for a boom, with projections forecasting the total installed capacity to quadruple to 8 GW by 2030. According to a report by Deloitte, India can become a key data centre hub in the Asia-Pacific region, taking a significant share of an estimated $800 billion investments coming into data centres by 2030. Kapil Modi, partner at Carlyle India Advisors, added that Nxtra was well-positioned to benefit from India’s long-term digital infrastructure tailwinds. “The company has made significant progress in expanding its capabilities, strengthening customer relationships and building a scalable platform, and we look forward to further working with Airtel and Nxtra’s management team to build the company into one of the largest data centre players in India.”