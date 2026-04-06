Bharti Airtel deploys over 4,300 new 5G sites in eastern Uttar Pradesh

Bharti Airtel on Monday said it has deployed more than 4,300 new 5G sites across eastern Uttar Pradesh in the last 12 months, boosting its network presence in the region.

The large-scale network expansion was undertaken across 48 districts of the UP East circle, covering 34 million people across urban centres, growth towns and remote rural villages. By adding an average of 12 new sites every day, Airtel has accelerated the rollout of high-speed connectivity, ensuring customers experience consistent performance for work, education, entertainment and digital payments, the company said in a statement.

Customers in Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Jhansi and several other districts will directly benefit from this enhanced network footprint.

The expanded coverage will enable seamless access to high-speed 5G services, supporting the everyday digital needs of citizens, students, micro entrepreneurs, enterprises and government institutions across urban and rural markets. "UP East is among Airtel's most strategic markets, and this expansion underscores our strong commitment to strengthening digital connectivity across the region," Amit Gupta, CEO of Bharti Airtel, UP East, said. "Over the past year, we have deployed more than 4,300 new 5G sites, building a resilient digital backbone that will enable growth, inclusion and innovation across eastern Uttar Pradesh. This large-scale rollout ensures that millions of people across major urban centres, fast-growing towns and remote rural communities can access fast, reliable connectivity to support their everyday digital needs," Gupta said.