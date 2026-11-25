Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom services provider, will invest about ₹1,200 crore in setting up three data centres totalling 40 MW in Assam, the company said on Wednesday, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Assam government.

The first data centre in the state, announced in March this year, will come up in Guwahati with an investment of ₹700 crore and a capacity of 15 MW, while the other two data centres will come up in Jorhat and Silchar, with a combined capacity of 25 MW, for which the remaining investment of ₹500 crore will be used, creating 164 jobs.

Rajan Bharti Mittal, vice-chairman of Bharti Enterprises, the parent company of Bharti Airtel, said that land for all three facilities had already been made available and the data centres could be in place by 2028. “The lands have been given and the onus is on me and my team to deliver them as fast as possible. Almost Rs 12,000 crore has been invested into the state, and every year we invest Rs 1500 on our sites, 4G to 5G upgradation, fibre networks, call centers and now data centers,” Mittal said at the MoU signing event on Wednesday in Dispur, which was broadcast virtually.

Bharti Airtel, along with Carlyle Group, Alpha Wave Global and Anchorage Capital, will invest $1 billion in the group’s data centre arm, Nxtra Data, as it expands operations amid the recent spike in artificial intelligence (AI)-based data centre investments in India. Airtel intends to expand its existing 300 MW capacity to over 1 GW in the next few years, targeting about 25 per cent market share. The investment in Assam comes at a time when India’s data centre market is set for a boom, with projections indicating that the total installed capacity will quadruple to 8 GW by 2030. According to a report by Deloitte, India can become a key data centre hub in the Asia-Pacific region, taking a significant share of an estimated $800 billion in data centre investments by 2030.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma specified the land area, capacity and proposed Phase 1 investment for each data centre in a statement. The proposed Jorhat data centre will be developed on four acres and have a capacity of 10 MW. The proposed Phase 1 investment will be ₹200 crore, while the Silchar data centre will be developed on five acres and have a capacity of 15 MW. The proposed Phase 1 investment is ₹255 crore. Describing data centres as the backbone of the modern digital economy, the chief minister said that the two projects, involving a combined investment of ₹455 crore, are expected to generate around 164 direct employment opportunities, besides creating substantial indirect employment in construction, engineering, security, maintenance and other allied sectors.

He added that the Guwahati data centre was currently under construction at the IT Park in Bongora, with an investment of ₹250 crore. The chief minister also announced that two additional data centres would be established in connection with the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) manufacturing facility at Jagiroad, being set up by Tata Electronics with an investment of ₹27,000 crore. The chief minister said that the establishment of data centres in Jorhat, an important economic, educational and cultural hub of Upper Assam, and Silchar, the principal commercial centre of the Barak Valley, would give fresh impetus to technological development in Upper and southern Assam.