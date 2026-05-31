Bharti Realty eyes entry to commercial markets beyond Delhi-NCR

Bharti Realty, the real estate arm of Bharti Enterprises, is eyeing entry into new markets like Mumbai and Bengaluru as it considers expanding its marquee commercial development, the Worldmark brand, the company’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Sushil Kumar Sayal, told Business Standard in an interaction.

The firm has so far focused on the Delhi NCR market. Worldmark, its commercial realty campus in New Delhi’s Aerocity, which spans a massive 20 million square feet, is a major project in its portfolio. “We are thinking of opening up in other cities because we are seeing demand for a Worldmark there,” Sayal said.

He added that work on another 3 msf of leasable mall area, including an indoor entertainment space of 300,000 square ft in the second phase, will be completed soon.

Sayal said almost 3 msf of office space has been leased in the second phase. This includes pre-leasing figures for the upcoming third phase. The firm will look to close another 2 msf of office space in the coming year.

Worldmark is a mixed-use development comprising offices and retail areas. The first phase of the 1.4 million square feet (msf) project has been completed. It is now being operated by Brookfield Reit. Bharti Realty is on course to finish the second phase of the project (around 7 msf) by 2027.

The firm will also look at prime assets in Delhi that become available through auctions. “We will be keen to look at that or any private land parcel where the land owner is willing to get it converted (for commercial use),” Sayal said.

“Unlike a typical developer, we are not land bankers. We get into the marquee areas with pre-development approvals. Our idea is to finish projects within a short time and move on,” he added.

He noted, however, that the real estate development arm of Bharti group will not venture into management of amusement parks or explore joint development.

The company is also in discussions with several global players for the indoor entertainment area, Sayal had previously told Business Standard.

Developments such as Worldmark have piqued the interest of three types of companies: Those planning to enter India, those who are moving to premium areas from regional centres and government as well as semi-government institutions.

“There are very few developers in this segment because here you need corporations with deep pockets. A rental or leasing model requires you to invest your entire corpus in advance, years before you actually start getting your money back in terms of

Commenting on the demand for Grade A plus office spaces in India, Sayal said while there is good traction, the biggest problem remains the unavailability of premium office real estate.

Bharti Realty is placed in a sweet spot in terms of location, offerings and competition, Sayal said. “We are currently touching a leasing rate of ~270 per square foot, and are confident of reaching ~300 per square foot soon,” he added.

Higher input costs led by an increase in oil prices, against the backdrop of the West Asia conflict, are also expected to contribute to this. “In the last three to four months, construction costs have gone up by 5 to 7 per cent,” he said. Rental rates are also expected to rise for upcoming commercial leasing, he added.