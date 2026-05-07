Bhavish Aggarwal's second coming? Ola bets big on electric motorcycles

There have been at least five ice ages in Earth’s history going back millions of years. Bhavish Aggarwal has tried to

disrupt the most recent one for the last few years — that’s a play on the acronym for internal combustion engine — but the attempts failed. Now the Ola Electric founder is having one more go at upending the long reign of engines that run

Aggarwal is looking to do so by offering consumers electric motorcycles at aggressive pricing to push mass volumes.

The strategy is not new — three years ago he challenged the big boys TVS and Bajaj by being first off the block to sell electric scooters in large volumes, offering cheap prices and discounts. Coming from nowhere, the company grabbed over 36 per cent share of the electric two-wheeler market in FY24, zooming to the top of the pecking order.

But then serious issues of product quality and poor servicing infrastructure saw consumer complaints mount, and Ola’s sales slipped just as dramatically as they had risen. As much as a third of its market share was wiped out — from 36 per cent in FY24 to a mere 12.5 per cent in FY26 — as Ola slipped down the pecking order to number four in the last financial year.

This time around, can the Ola Electric founder avoid his earlier mistakes and find his way back into the electric sweepstakes?