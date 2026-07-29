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BHEL bags order from Nigerian firm to supply 8 gas turbine generators

The group is one of Africa's largest and most diversified business conglomerates, with interests spanning oil refining, petrochemicals, fertilisers, cement, sugar, packaging and other sectors

BHEL
This order will further enhance BHEL's visibility worldwide and demonstrate BHEL's capabilities as a global engineering enterprise
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 12:02 PM IST
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State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has secured an order from Nigeria's Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Free Zone Enterprise for the supply and supervision of erection and commissioning of eight gas turbine generator packages.

The order, secured amidst intense international competition, has been placed by Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Free Zone Enterprise, part of the Dangote Group, said a company statement issued on Tuesday.

The group is one of Africa's largest and most diversified business conglomerates, with interests spanning oil refining, petrochemicals, fertilisers, cement, sugar, packaging and other sectors.

The scope of work includes the manufacture and supply of eight gas turbine generator packages, along with supervision of erection and commissioning activities at project site.

The equipment shall be manufactured by BHEL's facilities at Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The order marks a significant milestone for BHEL, being the company's largest-ever single order on supply and supervision basis for gas turbine generator packages in terms of both quantity and value.

This order will further enhance BHEL's visibility worldwide and demonstrate BHEL's capabilities as a global engineering enterprise.

BHEL has established a strong presence across Africa through the successful execution of power sector projects in countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, Rwanda, Senegal and Sudan besides supplying a wide range of products and equipment to several other African nations.

The company has previously executed an order for the supply and supervision of erection and commissioning of a 26 MW gas turbine generator package to the government of Cross River State, Nigeria.

The company has been manufacturing and supplying gas turbines to various customers in India and abroad for over four decades and is among the world's leading manufacturers of gas turbines and generators.

BHEL has supplied nearly 250 gas turbines, with more than 20 per cent of them delivered to overseas customers, demonstrating its engineering and manufacturing capabilities in the sector.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :BhelNigeriapower generators

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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