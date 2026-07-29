BHEL bags order from Nigerian firm to supply 8 gas turbine generators

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has secured an order from Nigeria's Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Free Zone Enterprise for the supply and supervision of erection and commissioning of eight gas turbine generator packages.

The order, secured amidst intense international competition, has been placed by Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Free Zone Enterprise, part of the Dangote Group, said a company statement issued on Tuesday.

The group is one of Africa's largest and most diversified business conglomerates, with interests spanning oil refining, petrochemicals, fertilisers, cement, sugar, packaging and other sectors.

The scope of work includes the manufacture and supply of eight gas turbine generator packages, along with supervision of erection and commissioning activities at project site.

The equipment shall be manufactured by BHEL's facilities at Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The order marks a significant milestone for BHEL, being the company's largest-ever single order on supply and supervision basis for gas turbine generator packages in terms of both quantity and value. This order will further enhance BHEL's visibility worldwide and demonstrate BHEL's capabilities as a global engineering enterprise. BHEL has established a strong presence across Africa through the successful execution of power sector projects in countries such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Libya, Rwanda, Senegal and Sudan besides supplying a wide range of products and equipment to several other African nations.