Bhel bags orders worth up to ₹28,000 cr from Adani Power for four projects

By P R Sanjai

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. secured contracts worth as much as ₹28,000 crore ($3 billion) for supplying equipment to Adani Power Ltd., underscoring an increase in private-sector spending on new capacity.

The state-owned engineering company received orders from the billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled firm for four projects with two 800-megawatt units each, according to a statement Wednesday. Each contract is valued at between ₹5,000 crore and ₹7,000 crore.

The contracts cover the supply of boilers, turbines and generators, along with auxiliary gear and related services, BHEL said.

Shares of BHEL rose as much as 6.3%, the most in six months, after the announcement. The stock has gained 47% this year, sharply outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 Index, which is down 9%.