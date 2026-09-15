BHEL, Titagarh Rail sign JV for 35-year Vande Bharat sleeper trains upkeep

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) to form a company for the comprehensive maintenance of Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets for 35 years, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company had earlier announced the proposed joint venture on March 19 this year.

What will the joint venture do?

The proposed joint venture company (JVC) will be responsible for the comprehensive maintenance of the Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets supplied under the project.

BHEL said the JVC will use the combined technical capabilities of the two companies to ensure the trains remain operational, safe and reliable throughout their service life.

BHEL and Titagarh Rail Systems will hold equal stakes in the proposed company, each owning 50 per cent. The JVC is yet to be incorporated. It will be set up as a private limited company with an initial paid-up capital of ₹50 lakh. Its registered office will be located in Delhi. Both companies will also have equal representation on the board. BHEL and TRSL will each nominate two directors to the JVC. "The JVC shall leverage the joint technical strength of both promoter companies for ensuring the operational readiness, safety and reliability of the trainsets for their entire 35-year service life," the exchange filing said.