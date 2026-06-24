BHIM Payments App transaction volumes treble in less than a year

The transaction volumes of the BHIM Payments App more than tripled between June 2025 and May 2026, according to NPCI BHIM Services Limited.

Monthly transaction volumes on the app, developed by NPCI BHIM Services Limited, rose from 79.64 million in June 2025 to 244 million in May 2026, a release said on Wednesday.

The platform processed transactions worth ₹26,952 crore in May 2026, it said.

In Telangana, BHIM's growth mirrors the broader national trend, with transaction volumes tripling between June 2025 and May 2026.

In May 2026, groceries accounted for 23.9 per cent of merchant transactions on the platform in the state, followed by food outlets (18.1 per cent) and quick commerce (11.6 per cent).