Bhinder steps down as Aavas Financiers MD & CEO; Manu Singh to succeed

Aavas Financiers’ board of directors on Monday accepted the resignation of Sachinderpalsingh Bhinder from the position of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), effective from April 20, 2026, due to professional and personal commitments, according to an exchange filing.

It has also approved the appointment of Manu Yeshpal Singh as the MD and CEO effective from April 21, 2026, subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and shareholders.

Sachinderpalsingh Bhinder will continue in a role as a senior advisor to the company to provide continuity and support as required. The appointment of Manu Yeshpal Singh as the managing director of the company will be effective upon the date of receipt of approval from the RBI and approval of the shareholders of the company.