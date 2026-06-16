BigBasket CEO Hari Menon steps down; Amazon veteran Amit Nanda takes charge

Hari Menon, the co-founder of Tata-owned quick-commerce (qcom) platform BigBasket, has stepped down from his position as chief executive officer (CEO). In his place, Amit Nanda, who spent more than a decade at Amazon, has been appointed the new CEO, the company said on Tuesday.

Even as Menon steps down, he, along with co-founder Vipul Parekh, will continue on the board and mentor the company’s new leadership. With Menon moving away from day-to-day operations, an era comes to an end as he has led the company since 2011.

In a statement, Menon said, “Having built BigBasket from its inception to its current position as one of India's most trusted consumer platforms, I am delighted to welcome Amit as CEO. His deep understanding of consumers, strong track record of building and scaling businesses, and extensive experience across e-commerce and consumer sectors make him uniquely positioned to lead BigBasket for its journey ahead.”

Prior to his new role, Nanda served as director, Selling Partner Services, at Amazon India, leading one of the company's largest businesses and overseeing India's third-party marketplace ecosystem. He brings more than two decades of leadership experience across e-commerce, consumer goods and consumer banking. During his 11-year tenure at Amazon, Nanda held several leadership roles spanning marketplace, product, technology and private brands. He has previously held senior positions at Hindustan Unilever and Citibank. “As CEO, Amit will lead BigBasket's next phase of growth — strengthening its position in qcom, accelerating innovation across its businesses and deepening its commitment to delivering superior value and convenience to consumers,” the company said in a statement.

On joining BigBasket, Nanda said, “I am incredibly excited to join BigBasket and build upon the phenomenal trust it has established with millions of consumers across India. Combining BigBasket’s customer-first values with the trusted legacy of the Tata Group creates a strong foundation for the future. I have deep admiration for the organisation Hari and the team have built — particularly its powerhouse private labels. I look forward to partnering closely with Hari and the entire leadership team to drive our shared vision and capture the massive growth opportunities before us.” Sajith Sivanandan, CEO and managing director, Tata Digital, and chairperson of BigBasket, said, “I am pleased to welcome Amit to BigBasket and the Tata Digital Group. His experience in leading large-scale businesses and driving product and technology strategy across critical marketplace capabilities, combined with his deep understanding of digital commerce and consumer behaviour, makes him an excellent choice to lead BigBasket.”