Biggest opportunity lies in operationalising AI across firms: Coforge CEO

Coforge chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director Sudhir Singh said IT services companies have the opportunity to bridge the gap between artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and operationalising it within enterprises even as the technology puts pressure on traditional businesses.

“The industry needs to find the next wave of value creation and adopting and operationalising AI is the single biggest opportunity,” he said at an analyst event on Thursday. “The industry is at an inflection point, world class AI is no downloadable and it is approaching zero costs even as models are becoming utility. This is creating AI deflationary squeeze in the tech services sector as software, knowledge work and effort-based services become cheap,” he added.

All IT services companies have felt this pressure for some years now. Revenue from businesses that have supported them for decades is under strain because AI has improved productivity, which requires fewer people to do the same work. Clients are thus asking for the benefits to be passed on to them. Hence, a deal signed for a certain value is being negotiated at a significant discount during renewal. On the other hand, AI revenue is still a small portion of the overall pie, and regular AI-led deals are hard to come by as clients hold back on such projects amid macroeconomic challenges and a volatile geopolitical environment. For Coforge, 6-7 per cent of its topline in the first quarter was outcome-based.

The industry has pegged AI services to be a $300-400 billion new opportunity by 2030 across data for AI, legacy modernisation, agentic workflows, AI operations, cybersecurity and AI governance. Business process services will also move from transaction execution to intelligence operations, with AI automating routine work and human effort shifting towards supervision, exception handling, analytics, decision support and quality assurance. Singh added that Coforge’s AI strategy is based on four pillars: creating the right enterprise context rather than just access to models, pushing enterprises to scale AI projects in real-world environments from just pilots in laboratories, changing the commercial model to outcome-based from effort-based, and having industrial autonomy that makes and executes intelligent decisions across operations with manual intervention.