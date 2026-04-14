Bike, auto services do not compete with each other in India market: Uber

Ride-hailing platform Uber said that its two services, Uber Bike (two-wheeler) and Uber Auto (three-wheeler) are proving to be complementary rather than competing with each other in the Indian market. In a blog, the company noted that the two modes are expanding the overall ride-hailing market, serving distinct rider needs.
According to findings from an Uber study, more than 500,000 users in Bangalore have taken their first-ever Uber trip on Bike since 2024. Nearly half of these riders later went on to use Auto, highlighting the Uber Bike's role as a gateway to other services in the ecosystem. “Usage data reveal that Uber Bike may expand demand for Auto... In other words, Bike helps to expand the transportation ecosystem, introducing travelers to new ways of moving around their cities, benefitting riders and drivers alike,” said the blog written by Harrison Peck, urban transportation policy manager, and Rainer Lempert, senior applied scientist, policy research, at Uber.
The findings are interesting at a time when autorickshaw unions in Mumbai, Maharashtra raised concerns about e-bikes taking over their livelihood.
Last year, unions across the state had staged protests against the government's decision to approve e-bike taxis. The blog suggests that while Uber Bike is effective in onboarding new users, Uber Auto continues to grow independently. In both Bengaluru and Mumbai, demand for the auto service increased at similar rates before and after temporary pauses in bike taxi services due to policy changes in respective regions. In both cities, more than 75 per cent of riders using two- and three-wheeler options rely exclusively on Auto. Only a small segment — 9.3 per cent in Mumbai and 15.1 per cent in Bengaluru — uses both services.
Notably, Uber paused the bike taxi service for roughly two months during summer 2025. But even after the bike services resumed, the growth in auto rides remained steady. “While some Bike users may have switched to Auto while Bike was offline, Auto’s consistent growth, even after Bike came back online, suggests that Bike usage does not draw heavily from Auto ridership,” said the blog. Among those who use both the services, auto remains the preferred choice in both cities. During the fourth quarter of calendar year 2025, Uber users who completed both bike and auto trips chose auto services 62 per cent of the time in Bengaluru and 65 per cent of the time in Mumbai. India has emerged as one of the most important markets globally for Uber Bike, but its growth has not come at the expense of Auto, according to the study. It added that the findings point to a maturing urban mobility ecosystem in India, where multiple transport options can grow side by side rather than compete for the same riders.