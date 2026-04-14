Bike, auto services do not compete with each other in India market: Uber

Notably, Uber paused the bike taxi service for roughly two months during summer 2025. But even after the bike services resumed, the growth in auto rides remained steady. “While some Bike users may have switched to Auto while Bike was offline, Auto’s consistent growth, even after Bike came back online, suggests that Bike usage does not draw heavily from Auto ridership,” said the blog. Among those who use both the services, auto remains the preferred choice in both cities. During the fourth quarter of calendar year 2025, Uber users who completed both bike and auto trips chose auto services 62 per cent of the time in Bengaluru and 65 per cent of the time in Mumbai. India has emerged as one of the most important markets globally for Uber Bike, but its growth has not come at the expense of Auto, according to the study. It added that the findings point to a maturing urban mobility ecosystem in India, where multiple transport options can grow side by side rather than compete for the same riders.