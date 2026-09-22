Binance invests $100 mn in Circle, expands partnership to promote USDC

Global crypto player Binance infused a $100 million equity investment in stablecoin issuer Circle on Tuesday. The investment follows the expansion and renewal of the company’s strategic partnership to promote USD Coin (USDC) across Binance’s global platform.

USDC is a cryptocurrency stablecoin issued by Circle Internet Group.

The new arrangement has a term of five years, Binance said.

“Under the expanded partnership, Binance will promote USDC across its global platform, especially in emerging markets. Circle will provide the infrastructure services that support holding and using USDC,” the crypto firm added.

Binance has more than 300 million users across more than 100 countries.

In India, the company registered itself with the Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) in 2024, following which it resumed operations after a gap of six months.