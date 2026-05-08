Biocon eyes in-licensing deals to expand biosimilars portfolio in FY27

The in-licensing push comes as Biocon shifts gears in FY27 from what management has called the "preserve" phase of its strategy to "consolidate", with the major investment cycle now largely behind it. The focus now shifts towards improving utilisation of capacity built, expanding margins, and driving a steady improvement in return on capital employed.

On the growth outlook for FY27, Tambe pointed to a multi-product launch cycle as the key revenue driver, with the impact expected to be more pronounced in the second half of the year.

Five biosimilar launches are expected in the US alone in the next 12 months. Yesintek, Biocon's biosimilar to Stelara, has already scaled to nearly 20 per cent market share — "nearly a fifth of the market," as Tambe put it. Denosumab biosimilars have launched, adding to the oncology and bone health franchise. Insulin Aspart, branded Kirsty, has launched in closed-door networks and will expand into commercial payer channels in the second half. Aflibercept biosimilar Yesafili is also expected to enter the US market in the second half of FY27, and Bevacizumab is expected to start driving sales around the same time.