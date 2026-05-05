Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw picks niece Claire as successor
She plans a gradual leadership transition over the next five years, with her niece Claire Mazumdar expected to assume the chair in a phased manner
She plans a gradual leadership transition over the next five years, with her niece Claire Mazumdar expected to assume the chair in a phased manner
Biocon founder and chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw plans a gradual leadership transition over the next five years, with her niece Claire Mazumdar expected to take over as chair in a phased manner, she said on Tuesday.
Claire Mazumdar is the founding chief executive of Bicara Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotech firm incubated with early backing from Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.
"I am not hanging up my boots anytime soon, but I want Claire to succeed me in a very phased manner," Mazumdar-Shaw told Reuters in a phone interview, adding that the succession would involve a step-by-step transition from director to vice-chair and eventually chair.
Before founding Bicara, Claire led business development and corporate strategy at Rheos Medicines and worked at Third Rock Ventures, where she focused on company formation and partnerships.
The succession plan was first reported by business magazine Fortune India in an interview with Mazumdar-Shaw.
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 1:17 PM IST