Biocon gets Canadian health regulator's nod for Yesintek autoinjector pen

Biocon Ltd on Wednesday said it has received notice of compliance approval from Canadian health regulator for its Yesintek (ustekinumab) autoinjector, indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

The company's subsidiary in Canada has received Notice of Compliance (NOC) approval for Yesintek (ustekinumab) Autoinjector 45 mg/0.05 mL and 90 mg/mL from Health Canada, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Health Canada previously granted NOC for Yesintek (solution for subcutaneous injection) 45 mg/0.5ml (prefilled syringe and vial) and 90 mg/ml (prefilled syringe) and Yesintek I.V. (solution for intravenous infusion) 130 mg/26 mL (5mg/mL) in October 2025, it added.