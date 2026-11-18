Pharma major Biocon Limited on Wednesday said it received marketing authorisation from the European Commission (EC) for Pebrilzo, its pertuzumab biosimilar, for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer across multiple disease stages in the European Union (EU).

The approval makes Biocon's pertuzumab the first biosimilar to receive EC marketing authorisation under the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) new tailored clinical approach, the company said in an exchange filing.

The approval follows a positive opinion issued by the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on September 17, 2026.

Pertuzumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), inhibiting the proliferation of tumour cells that overexpress the receptor. Biocon's biosimilar has been approved as a 420 mg concentrate for solution for infusion. The drug is indicated for use in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy for treating adults with HER2-positive early-stage, locally advanced and inflammatory breast cancer at high risk of recurrence. It is also indicated, in combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel, for adults with HER2-positive metastatic or locally recurrent unresectable breast cancer who have not received previous anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy for their metastatic disease.