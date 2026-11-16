Biocon secures USFDA approval for Pebrilzo, its fifth cancer biosimilar

Pharma major Biocon Limited on Monday announced that said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Pebrilzo (pertuzumab-qcay), a biosimilar of the reference product Perjeta (pertuzumab), which is used for the treatment of breast cancer.

A monoclonal antibody, Pebrilzo is used to treat HER2-positive breast cancer by blocking HER2 receptors on cancer cells. The drug is indicated for use in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy for the treatment of early-stage and metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer, the company said in an exchange filing.

The approval marks Biocon's fifth oncology biosimilar to receive USFDA clearance. Its existing oncology portfolio includes Ogivri (trastuzumab-dkst), Jobevne (bevacizumab-nwgd), Fulphila (pegfilgrastim-jmdb) and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq).

The pharma major also said it has entered into a global settlement and licence agreement with Genentech, securing the earliest licensed launch date for Pebrilzo in the US in the third quarter of calendar year 2028. The approval follows a positive opinion issued in September by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which recommended granting marketing authorisation to Biocon's pertuzumab biosimilar under the brand name Pebrilzo for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer across multiple disease stages in Europe. Biocon CEO and MD Shreehas Tambe said, “For patients diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer, the burden of the disease extends well beyond the physical challenges, often placing considerable financial strain on patients and their families. As our fifth oncology biosimilar to receive USFDA approval, PEBRILZO strengthens our anti-cancer portfolio and advances our commitment to expanding access to high-quality, affordable biologic medicines.”