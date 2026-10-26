Home / Companies / News / Biocon expands global reach of Stelara biosimilar to nine more markets

Biocon expands global reach of Stelara biosimilar to nine more markets

The biosimilar to Johnson & Johnson's Stelara will be commercialised in nine additional markets, expanding Biocon's global reach in immunology

Biocon Biologics, Biocon
Biocon can now sell Yesintek in nine additional markets with immediate effect
Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2026 | 9:49 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Biocon Limited has signed a licence agreement with Janssen Sciences Ireland that clears the way to commercialise Yesintek, its proposed biosimilar to Stelara (ustekinumab), in nine additional markets with immediate effect, the company told the stock exchanges on Monday.
 
The Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company will now be able to sell the medicine in Australia, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Israel, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea and Kazakhstan, effective immediately.
 
The deal adds to Biocon’s earlier settlements with Janssen, which fixed market entry dates for Yesintek in the United States, and in Europe, the UK, Canada and Japan. Together, the agreements now give the biotech access to most major ustekinumab markets.
 
Stelara, the reference brand owned by Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit, had worldwide sales of $6.08 billion in 2025, according to J&J’s reported figures. Biosimilar competition has been eroding the franchise as patents lapse across regions.
 
Biocon said the additional rights would let it offer “an affordable and effective treatment option” for patients with autoimmune diseases in these markets. Yesintek is a human interleukin-12 and -23 antagonist, approved for Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.
 
The company cautioned that product launches in each country or region remain subject to regulatory approval. The statement did not disclose financial terms, specific launch dates for the new markets, or the status of regulatory filings in them.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Chandrasekaran, Noel in focus ahead of Tata Steel, Tata Sons board meets

Premium

Q2 results review: Early birds reflect a commodity boost amid price surge

Premium

Accel once rejected Zetwerk: Now it sells a slice of its stake in the IPO

Senco Gold to acquire 68% stake in August Jewellery for ₹68 crore

Italian fashion brand OVS plans 11 stores by 2028, faster growth from 2029

Topics :Bioconbiosimilar drugsBS Web Reports

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchMuhurat Trading 2026Stocks to buyQ2 Results TodayBonfiglioli Transmissions sharesSahajanand Medical sharesDelhi AQI TodaySwiggy Share Price

First Published: Oct 26 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

Next Story