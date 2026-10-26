Biocon expands global reach of Stelara biosimilar to nine more markets

Biocon Limited has signed a licence agreement with Janssen Sciences Ireland that clears the way to commercialise Yesintek, its proposed biosimilar to Stelara (ustekinumab), in nine additional markets with immediate effect, the company told the stock exchanges on Monday.

The Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company will now be able to sell the medicine in Australia, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Israel, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea and Kazakhstan, effective immediately.

The deal adds to Biocon’s earlier settlements with Janssen, which fixed market entry dates for Yesintek in the United States, and in Europe, the UK, Canada and Japan. Together, the agreements now give the biotech access to most major ustekinumab markets.