Birla Estates receives bookings of ₹650 crore at Bengaluru project

Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate, has recorded bookings worth ₹650 crore in the fourth phase of its premium residential project, Birla Trimaya, in Bengaluru.

The developer said the bookings account for over 85 per cent of the total value of the launched inventory in this phase, with around 460 units sold.

With this, the cumulative booking value across all launched phases of Birla Trimaya has reached approximately ₹2,459 crore.

Birla Trimaya is part of a 52-acre integrated township in Devanahalli, North Bengaluru, offering lake-facing 1 to 4 BHK residences. About 70 per cent of the development is dedicated to open spaces.

The company noted that Devanahalli is emerging as one of Bengaluru’s fastest-growing residential corridors, supported by proximity to Kempegowda International Airport. Connectivity via NH-44, Hebbal and the Outer Ring Road, along with infrastructure upgrades and expansion of IT and employment hubs, is driving demand in the region. KT Jithendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Birla Estates, said the response reflects evolving buyer preferences. “The robust response to Birla Trimaya Phase 4 reflects the increasing maturity of homebuyer demand in North Bengaluru, with buyers prioritising well-planned developments that offer both quality of life and long-term value,” he said.