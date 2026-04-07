Birla Estates clocks over ₹1,600 crore in bookings at Gurugram project

Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Limited (ABREL), has achieved bookings exceeding Rs 1,600 crore for its luxury project, Birla Arika Phase 2, in Gurugram within a month of launching the project.

Nearly 97 per cent of the residences — 152 of 156 units — have been sold, underlining strong buyer confidence in the brand’s luxury developments in Gurugram, the company stated on Tuesday.

Birla Arika is a luxury residential development located in central Gurugram (Sector 31). The strong performance of Phase 2 reflects a broader shift in buyer preferences towards spacious residences, expansive landscaped areas, and thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities aligned with evolving urban living aspirations, the company noted.

K.T. Jithendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Birla Estates, said, “Birla Arika has been conceptualised with a clear focus on design-led differentiation, from low-density planning and expansive green spaces to thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities. The strong response to Phase 2 reinforces our belief that today’s luxury homebuyers are seeking not just scale, but superior everyday living experiences. This success reflects our commitment to creating distinctive, high-quality developments that stand apart in a competitive market.” Further, Birla Estates continues to strengthen its presence across the National Capital Region (NCR) through a growing portfolio of premium and luxury residential developments.