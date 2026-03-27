Birla Estates enters Mumbai redevelopment market with ₹1,700 cr project

Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate (formerly Century Textiles and Industries), has announced its entry into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR’s) redevelopment market with its first project, with a revenue potential of ₹1,700 crore.

The company will redevelop Anmol Co-operative Housing Society and Bhartiya Bhavan Co-operative Housing Society in Khar West, Mumbai’s western suburbs and one of the city’s sought-after residential micro-markets. The project is being developed under a joint redevelopment arrangement with Parinee Real Estate Builders.

The saleable area of the project is 2.9 lakh square feet. The development will feature luxury residential apartments. Redevelopment remains central to Mumbai’s real estate landscape, given the city’s limited land availability and sustained demand for quality housing. It enables the transformation of ageing residential communities into modern, well-planned living spaces in established neighbourhoods, Birla Estates noted.

Ananya Birla, director, Aditya Birla Group , said, “Mumbai’s redevelopment cycle presents a significant growth opportunity in a structurally land-constrained market, reshaping the city’s real estate landscape and creating a scalable avenue for well-capitalised, design-led developers. At Birla Estates, our entry into this segment is a natural extension of our growth strategy, leveraging our proven track record in luxury developments.” K T Jithendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Birla Estates, said, “Our entry into redevelopment marks a significant milestone in Birla Estates’ growth journey and reflects our commitment to creating enduring value in India’s leading markets. In a supply-constrained city like Mumbai, redevelopment is key to unlocking land potential and enabling modern living environments.”