In a statement, the company said the matter concerned a batch produced in September 2025 at its Goa manufacturing facility. It disputed the laboratory findings and said subsequent independent testing found bromate levels within the prescribed limit.

Bisleri disputes laboratory findings

According to the company's statement, FSSAI collected six samples from its Goa facility on September 30, 2025. Initial testing found that five samples met the applicable standards, while the sixth recorded bromate levels of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre.

Bisleri appealed against the findings on November 22, 2025, following which FSSAI sent the sample to a referral laboratory for retesting.

The referral laboratory found bromate levels within the prescribed limit but separately detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample, the company claimed in its statement.

Bisleri said it subsequently arranged for the same sample to be tested independently at an FSSAI-approved laboratory. The test also found bromate levels within the prescribed limit, according to the company.