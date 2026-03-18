BlackSoil Capital raises ₹200 crore from Danish DFI Impact Fund Denmark

“This facility from Impact Fund Denmark reflects growing global confidence in India’s alternative credit ecosystem. It affirms BlackSoil’s ability to channel capital into high-impact sectors, reinforcing our position at the intersection of alternative credit, climate action, and inclusive growth,” said Ankur Bansal, managing director, BlackSoil Capital. “There is a significant credit gap for climate-focused enterprises and inclusive lenders. This partnership strengthens our ability to scale across domestic markets, support MSMEs and new-economy companies, and deploy capital aligned with India’s climate and inclusion priorities.”
Impact Fund Denmark invests in developing and emerging markets to promote green, just, and inclusive societies. It provides capital to businesses aligned with measurable development outcomes and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.