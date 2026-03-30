BlackSoil extends ₹40 crore debt funding to Indifi for SME expansion

BlackSoil Capital, an alternative credit provider, announced a debt investment of ₹40 crore in Indifi, a technology-driven digital lending platform focused on small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The company said the investment will support Indifi’s expansion in offering accessible and innovative financing to underserved businesses across India.

It will also strengthen the platform’s lending capabilities and support its growth as demand for alternative credit solutions continues to rise.

“Indifi has built a compelling, technology-first platform addressing a significant gap in MSME credit. Their consistent growth and profitability track record make them an ideal credit partner for BlackSoil as we continue to back high-quality businesses,” said Ankur Bansal, managing director, BlackSoil Capital.

Indifi has disbursed over 150,000 loans across more than 400 cities, partnering with more than 80 active lending institutions. The company posted revenues of ₹378 crore in financial year 2025 (FY25), recording a 22 per cent year-on-year growth. “This partnership with BlackSoil is a strong validation of our model and our commitment to democratising credit for India’s small businesses. The capital will allow us to deepen our reach and serve more entrepreneurs who are the backbone of the Indian economy,” said Alok Mittal, co-founder and executive chairman, Indifi Technologies. Indifi was founded in 2015. It provides customised financing to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across sectors such as travel, hospitality, e-commerce, retail, and restaurants.