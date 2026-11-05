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Blinkit Ambulance to charge ₹2,500 for non-emergency trips amid misuse

Blinkit Ambulance will introduce a ₹2,500 charge for non-emergency transfers to curb misuse of its services, while emergency ambulance trips will continue to remain free

Blinkit Ambulance
Blinkit Ambulance (Photo: X@deepigoyal)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2026 | 4:20 PM IST
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Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal, said on Thursday that Blinkit Ambulance will begin charging ₹2,500 for non-emergency ambulance trips, while emergency transfers will continue to be provided free of cost.
 
In a post on X, Goyal said the decision was aimed at reducing the use of emergency ambulances for routine medical visits, hospital check-ups and hospital-to-home transfers, which could otherwise be handled by private transport or regular ambulance services.
 
"With everything free, a growing share of bookings are for routine checkups, hospital visits and hospital-to-home transfers, trips that an Uber or private transport could have handled just as easily," he said. Goyal added that every such booking keeps a fully equipped emergency ambulance and paramedics occupied when it could otherwise be available for a life-threatening situation.
 
Consequently, under the revised structure, emergency transfers will remain free, while non-emergency transfers will attract a charge of ₹2,500, payable after the trip. Goyal said the charge is broadly in line with rates charged by private ambulance operators. The proceeds will go to the Eternal Foundation, which operates the ambulance service and will use the funds to support its expansion.
 
"We hope that this charge will dramatically drop the usage of our Ambulances for non-emergency cases," Goyal said, adding that the objective was to ensure the service remained available for emergencies where timely medical assistance could be critical.
 
Goyal also highlighted the challenges in expanding the ambulance network, identifying the availability of trained and empathetic paramedics as the biggest bottleneck. The company's training academy is scaling up to address the shortage while maintaining training standards, he said.
 
In all, the company has served around 20,000 emergency cases and approximately 42,000 cases in total over the past two years, without charging users for any of the services, Goyal said.
 
Blinkit Ambulance is part of Eternal's efforts to provide rapid emergency medical transportation, with its 10-minute ambulance service designed to improve access to emergency care. The service was initially launched in 2025, starting from Gurugram.
 
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First Published: Nov 05 2026 | 4:20 PM IST

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