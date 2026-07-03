BLS E-Services acquires Atyati Technologies for ₹157 cr in an all-cash deal

BLS E-Services on Friday announced the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Atyati Technologies, a Bengaluru-based AI-powered banking technology company, for about Rs 157 crore in an all-cash transaction.

BLS E-Services, a subsidiary of BLS International, provides business correspondent (BC/rural banking outlets) services, loan distribution, and e-governance services, among others.

Atyati is a financial inclusion and banking technology platform that enables banks through AI-driven digital solutions, business correspondent services, micro-lending platforms, and last-mile banking infrastructure.

It serves more than 35 banks and financial institutions through a network of over 25,900 Customer Service Points (CSPs) covering about 1 lakh villages across India.