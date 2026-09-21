BLS International names former Estonia President Ilves strategic advisor

Delhi-based visa processing agency BLS International Services Limited, the second largest in the space, on Monday roped in former President of Estonia Toomas Hendrik Ilves as its global strategic advisor to further strengthen its Global Advisory Board.

This comes after the recent appointment of former Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison as Global Strategic Advisor to BLS International’s Global Advisory Board, as the agency expands its global strategic leadership to support its next phase of growth.

Addressing the appointment of Ilves, Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International, said, “We are entering an important new phase in our growth journey, with a clear ambition to expand our global presence and further strengthen our engagement with governments and stakeholders.”