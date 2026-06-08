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BMW Group India to hike prices by up to 2% across portfolios from July 1

BMW Group India will raise prices by up to 2% across BMW and MINI models from July 1, citing rupee depreciation and higher logistics costs

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The price hike will be applicable across locally-produced as well as completely-built-up BMW and MINI brands, the company said in a statement | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 10:41 PM IST
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German luxury car maker BMW Group India on Monday said it will increase prices by up to 2 per cent across its entire BMW and MINI vehicle portfolios with effect from July 1.

The price hike will be applicable across locally-produced as well as completely-built-up BMW and MINI brands, the company said in a statement.

"To protect our premium standards against macroeconomic headwinds -- specifically rupee depreciation and escalating logistics costs -- we are introducing a price increase of up to 2 per cent across our portfolio, effective July 1," said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India.

BMW India's range of locally produced cars includes the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, M340i and iX1 Long Wheelbase models.

Besides, it also offers i5 M60, i7, i7 M70, BMW iX, M440i Convertible, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M5 and XM as completely built-up units (CBU).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :automobile industryLUXURYBMWBMW IndiaBMW Group India

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 10:41 PM IST

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