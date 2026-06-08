BMW Group India to hike prices by up to 2% across portfolios from July 1

German luxury car maker BMW Group India on Monday said it will increase prices by up to 2 per cent across its entire BMW and MINI vehicle portfolios with effect from July 1.

The price hike will be applicable across locally-produced as well as completely-built-up BMW and MINI brands, the company said in a statement.

"To protect our premium standards against macroeconomic headwinds -- specifically rupee depreciation and escalating logistics costs -- we are introducing a price increase of up to 2 per cent across our portfolio, effective July 1," said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India.