BMW India to hike prices again due to rupee depreciation, commodity costs

BMW Group India will soon hike prices of vehicles across its portfolio, the fourth increase during this calendar year, as high commodity costs and rupee depreciation continue to pressure margins, the German luxury car maker's President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said on Friday.

The auto maker has cumulatively hiked prices by up to 5 per cent for the BMW and MINI vehicle portfolios spread across three price revisions in 2026 till now in India.

Speaking to reporters, the BMW Group India President and CEO said, "The forex has hit us quite a bit. We have increased prices by 4-5 per cent till now and there's another one around the corner. So the prices will continue to go up for us because of the pressure of forex, of commodities, etc.

"We have already done three (price) increases this year and there's another one around the corner. We are considering it (the next price hike) may be, next month. Since last year January it (forex) has deteriorated about 18 pc." He was speaking after the launch of the new BMW 7 Series range in the country. With this, the BMW flagship sedan will be available in petrol and all-electric powertrains. The all-electric performance model, the BMW i7 M70 will also be available for customers in India. The new 7 was unveiled by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was introduced as the brand voice for BMW India.