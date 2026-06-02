BMW Industries targets ₹4,500 cr revenue from Bokaro complex by FY30

Kolkata-headquartered BMW Industries expects its upcoming Rs 803-crore downstream steel complex at Bokaro in Jharkhand to generate annual revenue of Rs 4,000-4,500 crore once fully operational, marking a significant expansion beyond its traditional steel-conversion business.

The steel company plans to commission the first phase of the project, comprising colour-coated steel products, before the end of the first quarter of FY27. Full-scale operations are expected to be achieved by FY28, Managing Director Harsh Bansal told Business Standard in an interview in New Delhi.

“We see an annual revenue potential of almost Rs 4,000-4,500 crore once the full plant is operational in FY28. We hope to achieve the same by FY30,” Bansal said. Bansal claimed that the Bokaro facility is the largest private-sector investment in the state's downstream coated steel segment.

The company expects colour-coated products to reach full ramp-up by the fourth quarter of FY27, while utilisation of the entire complex will improve as supporting downstream facilities are commissioned in subsequent quarters.

“Compared to the existing businesses, we estimate the realisations to be higher while the margins will be tempered due to higher financial involvement. We expect the GI and ZAM segments to contribute the highest margins,” Bansal said.

According to the company, galvanised iron (GI) and ZAM-coated products are likely to be the most profitable segments within the new facility's product portfolio.

The Bokaro facility will manufacture galvanised, galvalume, zinc-aluminium-magnesium (ZAM)-coated and colour-coated steel products, targeting sectors such as housing, construction, solar, infrastructure and general engineering through a business-to-business sales model.

“The phase-1, which is colour-coated materials, is expected to start production before the end of Q1 and ramp up in the coming quarters. We expect Q4 to be fully ramped up for colour-coated and galvalume coils,” he said.

BMW Industries has tied up Rs 500 crore of debt for the project. Bansal said loan repayments are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of FY28 after cash flows stabilise. “The scheduled payback is by FY35; however, the effort will be to close it earlier,” he said.