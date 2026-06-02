BMW Industries targets ₹4,500 cr revenue from Bokaro complex by FY30

The Bokaro facility will manufacture galvanised, galvalume, zinc-aluminium-magnesium (ZAM)-coated and colour-coated steel products, targeting sectors such as housing, construction, solar, infrastructure and general engineering through a business-to-business sales model.
According to the company, galvanised iron (GI) and ZAM-coated products are likely to be the most profitable segments within the new facility's product portfolio.
“Compared to the existing businesses, we estimate the realisations to be higher while the margins will be tempered due to higher financial involvement. We expect the GI and ZAM segments to contribute the highest margins,” Bansal said.
The company expects colour-coated products to reach full ramp-up by the fourth quarter of FY27, while utilisation of the entire complex will improve as supporting downstream facilities are commissioned in subsequent quarters.