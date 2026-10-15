boAt enters Sri Lanka, Bhutan as int'l revenue more than doubles in FY26

Audio and wearables brand boAt on Thursday said it has entered Sri Lanka and Bhutan with personal audio products, smartwatches and charging solutions as part of its international expansion, with its international revenue having more than doubled in FY26.

The company, in a statement, said it will expand its product range in each market over time, based on local consumer preferences, category opportunities and market response.

The two countries add to boAt's international presence across Southeast Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

"For us, international expansion is not about putting the same products on more shelves. It is about building market by market, understanding local consumers and creating relevance in each geography.