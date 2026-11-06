Bombay HC plea seeks RBI direction for Tata Sons' stock market listing

A petition before the Bombay High Court has sought directions to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ensure that Tata Sons Private Limited lists its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), arguing that its continued existence as an unlisted private company is against public interest.

The petition, filed by advocates Rohini Amin and L Ramanathan, also seeks the removal of Noel Tata as chairman of the Tata Trusts and as a director of Tata Sons. It has further sought the formulation of a scheme to regulate the functioning of Tata Sons and the Tata Trusts.

The matter is scheduled to come up before the High Court on December 2 for admission. The petitioners have argued that nearly 67 per cent of Tata Sons is owned by the Tata Trusts, which are public charitable trusts established to support philanthropic activities, including education, healthcare and assistance to the poor. They contend that since the public are the ultimate beneficiaries of these trusts, the Tata Group's assets cannot be treated as entirely private property. According to the plea, the conversion of Tata Sons from a public limited company into a private limited company in September 2017 was undertaken without consulting or hearing the beneficiaries of the trusts. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, approved the conversion on July 9, 2018.

The petitioners have also questioned the proceedings that culminated in the approval of the conversion. They said the NCLT's order was challenged before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and subsequently reached the Supreme Court in the dispute involving former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry. However, they contend that the interests of the public, who are the ultimate beneficiaries of the Tata Trusts, were never represented or considered in those proceedings. The plea states that the Supreme Court's decision in the Cyrus Mistry dispute cannot operate as res judicata against the petitioners since they were not parties to the case.

The petitioners have further argued that Tata Sons, being a core investment company categorised as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC-UL), is required to list its shares under the RBI's scale-based regulatory framework. They allege that despite having assets exceeding ₹2 lakh crore, the company has not complied with the listing requirement. The petitioners have also accused the RBI of failing to act on their representation seeking regulatory intervention under Sections 45ID and 45IE of the Reserve Bank of India Act. These provisions have been invoked to seek action against the company's directors and board. The plea has additionally raised questions about the jurisdiction of the NCLT and the Charity Commissioner in addressing the grievances. It seeks declarations clarifying the jurisdiction of civil courts and the Charity Commissioner in the matter.