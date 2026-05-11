Bombay HC restrains Berger Paints ad, flags 'Fraud' meme for disparagement

The Bombay High Court (HC) has barred further circulation of a Berger Paints advertisement that compared its Easy Clean product with a paint sold by Asian Paints, after observing that the commercial appeared to cross the line from being comparative advertising to outright disparagement. Justice Arif S Doctor, in an ad-interim order passed on May 8, found that Asian Paints had established a prima facie case.

In his order, Justice Doctor took note of a segment in the advertisement where a meme flashed the word “Fraud!” following a stain-removal demonstration. The dispute arose from a commercial intellectual property suit filed by Asian Paints Ltd against Namgial Enterprise and others, including Berger Paints India Ltd. According to Asian Paints, its legal team was alerted on May 5 that a 102-second promotional clip titled “Drishyam Series - Episode 1” was being circulated extensively in WhatsApp groups comprising paint dealers and members of the trade. The company later discovered that the same video had also been uploaded on Instagram. Asian Paints argued before the Court that the advertisement compared Berger’s BERGER EASY CLEAN paint with its APCOLITE SHYNE ALL PROTEK product. Although the narration did not expressly identify Asian Paints, the company contended that its paint container was displayed prominently enough for viewers to unmistakably recognise the rival product.

The company submitted that the video projected Berger’s paint as genuinely stain-resistant while portraying the Asian Paints product as ineffective through a lipstick stain test. Asian Paints maintained that the advertisement went beyond permissible comparative advertising and amounted to disparagement and slander of goods. The company also argued that the dramatic “myth buster” format and sensational tone of the video were designed to erode consumer confidence in its product. Agreeing with the submissions, Justice Doctor observed that the commercial, when viewed in its entirety, disclosed a clear case of disparagement. The court also accepted Asian Paints’ apprehension that additional advertisements in the same vein could follow, particularly because the impugned clip was labelled “Drishyam Series – Episode 1”. "Also, the fact that the impugned advertisement is titled “Drishyam Series – Episode 1” justifies the serious apprehension of the plaintiff that more such disparaging advertisements may follow soon. Hence, there is merit in the apprehension that the circulation of the impugned advertisement through WhatsApp and social media platforms has the potential to cause immense and irreversible prejudice to the goodwill and reputation of the plaintiff and its said product," the court order said.

The court observed that the title itself lent credibility to the plaintiff’s concern that more allegedly disparaging advertisements might soon be released. Asian Paints sought urgent relief without prior notice to the defendants, arguing that advance warning could trigger wider dissemination of the video before any restraining order could be secured. The court accepted this contention, holding that issuing prior notice would frustrate the purpose of urgent interim protection given the speed and manner in which the advertisement was spreading online. Accordingly, the court restrained Namgial Enterprise, other identified parties associated with the advertisement, as well as unidentified persons arrayed in the suit, from circulating, sharing, broadcasting, or otherwise communicating the impugned video or any similar material. Directions were also issued to remove the advertisement from platforms where it had already been uploaded.