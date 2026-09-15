Bombay Shaving Company, Gillette back in court over disputed razor ad

The advertising battle between shaving products maker Bombay Shaving Company (BSC) and Gillette India has returned to the Delhi High Court, just months after the two companies settled an earlier dispute over allegedly disparaging advertisements.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court gave Visage Lines Personal Care, the parent company of BSC, a day to revise the advertisement at the centre of the latest dispute. The company has been asked to return to court on Wednesday afternoon with revised versions, failing which the court indicated it could pass an order against it, according to a report by LiveLaw.

Justice Jyoti Singh observed during a hearing in a suit filed by Gillette India, which alleged that BSC's latest advertising campaign for its Switch4 razor disparages Gillette's products.

The court reportedly told BSC that it could either modify the advertisement or face an order. The court is scheduled to hear the matter again on September 16 at 2.30 pm. The immediate dispute centres on BSC's Switch4 campaign, which promotes a four-blade cartridge that can be fitted on existing three-blade razor handles. The campaign, featuring actor Gajraj Rao, pitches the product as giving consumers the option to upgrade the cartridge without replacing the handle. BSC has also highlighted the price difference with comparable products. What Gillette has alleged Gillette's case is that although its name does not appear in the advertisement, the campaign is aimed at its products and portrays them as outdated or inferior.

According to LiveLaw, Gillette's senior counsel argued that the advertisement's reference to an "uncle" and an older razor mocks the use of an old-style product and makes the competing product identifiable to viewers. Gillette also argued that the Delhi High Court's Intellectual Property Division can hear a dispute involving disparagement of an identifiable product or brand, even where the case does not involve a conventional claim of trademark infringement or passing off. BSC, on the other hand, challenged the maintainability of Gillette's suit before the IP Division. Its counsel argued that Gillette had not alleged trademark infringement or passing off and was seeking relief only on grounds of disparagement. Since the advertisement did not expressly identify Gillette, BSC argued that it was not a case of comparative advertising involving Gillette's trademark.

BSC also told the court that the razor technology shown in the advertisement had been licensed from a third party and that the campaign was intended to be light-hearted rather than derogatory, LiveLaw reported. The court has not, at this stage, given a final finding on whether the advertisement amounts to disparagement. Court questions repeated disputes The hearing also brought into focus the history between the two companies. The court questioned why similar disputes between BSC and Gillette were repeatedly coming before it. According to LiveLaw, Justice Singh asked, "What pleasure are you getting out of doing this?" and observed that such disputes "can't keep happening" every year.

BSC had faced a similar challenge from Gillette in 2024 over its Sensi Smart 3 razor advertising campaign. In one of the advertisements, a man using a razor is shown catching fire, following which a fire brigade officer says, "A razor that burns is non-sensi" and recommends BSC's Sensi Smart 3. Gillette had argued that the advertisement was not merely product puffery but portrayed its Gillette Guard razor as hazardous and life-threatening. In a July 2024 order, the Delhi High Court recorded Gillette's contention that the campaign went beyond permissible advertising hyperbole and sought to denigrate its product. The dispute continued as another advertisement was brought before the court. BSC agreed to remove one of the challenged advertisements without admitting Gillette's allegations and subsequently agreed to take down another. The court also restrained BSC from releasing similar fresh advertisements while the matter was pending, according to BestMediaInfo.