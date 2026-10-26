Bonfiglioli to review royalty arrangement with Indian arm where appropriate

Kaippally: For us, the opportunity is on both fronts — growing with the Indian market while expanding our contribution to Bonfiglioli's global business. In our industry, precision, reliability and engineering support are as important as cost. Bonfiglioli India has established strengths in these areas, supported by a strong manufacturing base, an extensive supplier network and experience in serving demanding global customers. Our exports have been growing strongly, demonstrating the competitiveness of our Indian operations in international markets. As global supply chains become more diversified, we see further opportunities to build on this strength. We view this as an opportunity to strengthen the group’s overall manufacturing capabilities, with India playing a complementary role alongside Italy and our other global operations. India’s domestic industrial growth provides substantial opportunities across manufacturing, infrastructure, construction equipment and RE. India is no longer seen merely as a low-cost manufacturing destination, as companies recognise the country’s engineering capabilities, quality standards and improving supply chain competitiveness.