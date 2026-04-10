BonV Tech to build Odisha's first drone park with ₹300 crore investment

Deep-tech startup BonV Technology Pvt Ltd is all set to develop a dedicated drone park with an investment of ₹300 crore at Info Valley-II, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. The upcoming drone facility will significantly boost Odisha’s emerging aerospace and defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The park will house an advanced assembly line for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a centre of excellence (CoE) and a dedicated skilling centre over an area of more than 30 acres, and will be developed in two phases. The foundation stone of the park was laid by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recently.

As a key enabler of India’s UAV ambitions, the BonV drone park is expected to generate over 1,000 direct employment opportunities across advanced manufacturing, research and development (R&D), drone pilot training and operational services. It will also support ecosystem development through partnerships with MSMEs, component manufacturers and academic institutions. The state government has already provided 2.5 acres of land, and the rest will be handed over in phases.

BonV’s flagship heavy-lift UAV platforms, developed indigenously for defence, logistics and critical infrastructure applications, will be manufactured in the park. Equipped with modular architecture and advanced navigation systems capable of operating in GNSS-denied environments — an essential requirement for modern defence operations — these drones are designed for high payload capacity, extended endurance and all-terrain operability. Satyabrata Satapathy, co-founder and chief executive officer of BonV, said the new initiative goes beyond manufacturing, focusing on building a distributed ecosystem of ancillary industries in the state. “We will manufacture world-class drones, evaluate their performance and train users at the upcoming dedicated facility. The advanced UAV assembly line will produce thousands of drones annually to cater to both domestic demand and export markets,” he said.

In recent years, BonV has steadily expanded its footprint in the defence and strategic sectors. The firm has secured contracts and collaborative engagements with the Indian Army for deployment of its heavy-lift drones in high-altitude and difficult terrains. Its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) drones are being introduced for military logistics through a structured training programme for the Army. It has set a world record with its high-altitude drone, lifting 30 kg at 19,024 feet, a breakthrough in heavy payload UAV innovation from India. BonV’s UAV platforms have been tested and deployed in challenging conditions in Sikkim and other border regions, where they have demonstrated capabilities in logistics support, payload delivery and surveillance in extreme weather and terrain.