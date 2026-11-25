India's Wipro said on Wednesday it had signed ​a strategic partnership with oil major BP to take over finance operations involving about 3,000 employees in India, Hungary and Malaysia, as the British firm shifts more of its back-office functions to an external provider.

Under ‌the partnership, the employees currently ​supporting BP's finance operations will ​move to Wipro, which will use artificial intelligence, automation and ​other technologies to improve the efficiency of the operations, the Indian IT services company said in a statement.

The partnership highlights a growing trend among global companies to move in-house support ​functions to specialist IT services providers as they seek to ‌streamline operations, lower costs and improve productivity through automation and ​artificial intelligence. Similar employee transfers have featured in recent outsourcing deals involving global companies and Indian IT services firms.