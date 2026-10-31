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BPCL, Lanxess in pact to explore advanced industrial lubricant technologies

LANXESS and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) said they have entered into an agreement to explore opportunities for long-term cooperation in advanced industrial lubricant technologies

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BPCL, Lanxess in pact to explore advanced industrial lubricant technologies
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2026 | 4:30 PM IST
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Specialty chemicals company LANXESS and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) said they have entered into an agreement to explore opportunities for long-term cooperation in advanced industrial lubricant technologies, specialty fluid solutions and related applications in India.
 
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishes a non-exclusive framework for evaluating technical and commercial opportunities aimed at developing innovative lubricant solutions, supporting OEM approvals, enhancing localisation and creating long-term value for customers across industrial sectors in India, according to a statement.
 
The cooperation will combine LANXESS' global lubricant additive expertise, formulation capabilities and OEM relationships with BPCL's strong domestic market presence, base oil portfolio, manufacturing infrastructure and customer reach.
 
The two companies will also assess opportunities in next-generation and sustainable technologies, including bio-based lubricants, electric vehicle fluids, hydrogen economy applications, specialty refrigeration fluids, personal care ingredients, and immersion cooling solutions for rapidly growing digital infrastructure requirements.
 
"This MoU represents an important step in strengthening collaboration between LANXESS and BPCL. By combining our global technology platform, formulation expertise and OEM engagement capabilities with BPCL's manufacturing strength and market presence, we aim to accelerate the development and commercialisation of high-performance lubricant solutions that address the evolving needs of Indian industry," LANXESS Senior Vice President and Global Head of Business Unit Lubricant Additives Neelanjan Banerjee said.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 31 2026 | 4:30 PM IST

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