Bharat Petroleum may increase fuel prices if crude stays at current levels

"We are looking at multiple geographies, including Russia, Venezuela and the US for crude oil, and Algeria, Argentina, along with the US, for LPG (liquefied petroleum gas). We have full confidence that we will secure supplies," said Khanna.
BPCL booked losses of ₹1,873 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1FY27) due to elevated energy prices and the delayed fuel price hike. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) refrained from increasing petrol and diesel prices until early May, even as crude oil prices crossed the $100-per-barrel mark. The fuel retailers hiked prices four times across the country in May, raising petrol prices by ₹7.38 a litre and diesel prices by ₹7.52 per litre.