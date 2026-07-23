Bharat Petroleum may increase fuel prices if crude stays at current levels

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) may consider a further increase in retail fuel prices if crude oil prices remain above $90 per barrel, the company's management told Business Standard. The comments come as crude prices have surged to around $95 per barrel from about $72 per barrel at the start of the month, amid the collapse of the US-Iran ceasefire and renewed supply concerns due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

"It (fuel prices) requires revision based on current prices. For now, we will wait to see whether crude stabilises at this level or comes down. The current surge in crude prices looks temporary. If it escalates, definitely there will be some upward revision. When crude oil goes beyond $80 per barrel, there is stress on our balance sheet," said Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, director (finance) at BPCL, in an interview.