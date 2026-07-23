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Bharat Petroleum may increase fuel prices if crude stays at current levels

The state-run refiner is also exploring long-term crude supply deals with the US and other countries as it seeks to manage supply disruptions and rising energy costs

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)
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Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)
Shubhangi Mathur
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 10:19 PM IST
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State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) may consider a further increase in retail fuel prices if crude oil prices remain above $90 per barrel, the company's management told Business Standard. The comments come as crude prices have surged to around $95 per barrel from about $72 per barrel at the start of the month, amid the collapse of the US-Iran ceasefire and renewed supply concerns due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.
 
"It (fuel prices) requires revision based on current prices. For now, we will wait to see whether crude stabilises at this level or comes down. The current surge in crude prices looks temporary. If it escalates, definitely there will be some upward revision. When crude oil goes beyond $80 per barrel, there is stress on our balance sheet," said Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta, director (finance) at BPCL, in an interview.
 
With supply remaining disrupted from West Asia, BPCL is considering signing a term contract with the United States (US) by the end of 2026 for the supply of 2 million barrels of crude oil annually to ensure energy availability. BPCL currently buys crude oil from the US on a spot basis. The state-run refiner might also consider term deals with Venezuela and Angola, subject to favourable pricing.
 
BPCL is well-positioned to navigate the current supply disruptions caused by attacks in the Red Sea, aided by the company's efforts to diversify its crude sourcing, said Sanjay Khanna, chairman and managing director (CMD).
 
"We are looking at multiple geographies, including Russia, Venezuela and the US for crude oil, and Algeria, Argentina, along with the US, for LPG (liquefied petroleum gas). We have full confidence that we will secure supplies," said Khanna.
 
BPCL booked losses of ₹1,873 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1FY27) due to elevated energy prices and the delayed fuel price hike. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) refrained from increasing petrol and diesel prices until early May, even as crude oil prices crossed the $100-per-barrel mark. The fuel retailers hiked prices four times across the country in May, raising petrol prices by ₹7.38 a litre and diesel prices by ₹7.52 per litre.
 
The company has reached out to the Indian government on the steep losses incurred from the sale of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders. As of June 30, BPCL's cumulative LPG under-recovery stood at ₹15,803 crore. The Centre had previously extended fiscal support to state-run OMCs to offset losses on domestic LPG sales, providing grants of ₹22,000 crore in 2022-23 and ₹30,000 crore in 2023-24.
 
"The government has supported us earlier for accumulated LPG losses. We are hopeful of similar support this year as well. In the case of MS (petrol) and HSD (diesel), we are approaching the government on that too. We will have to wait for their response," said Gupta.
 
Meanwhile, BPCL has deferred the scheduled maintenance shutdown of its refineries to September-October from April to ensure uninterrupted domestic fuel supplies. The company is also in the advanced stages of preparing the detailed feasibility report (DFR) for its proposed greenfield refinery in Andhra Pradesh and expects to complete it by the end of August.
 
   

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Topics :BPCLBharat PetroleumCrude Oil

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 8:52 PM IST

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