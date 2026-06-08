India's Bharat Petroleum ​Corporation plans to shut a ​crude unit that produces ‌120,000 barrels per day, as well as some secondary units, at its 200,000 bpd Mumbai refinery in western India for three to four weeks in September ‌and October for routine maintenance, an industry source said on Monday.

The state-run refiner had plans to shut the units for maintenance in ​June, the source said.

The company did not ‌immediately respond to Reuters' request ​for comment.

Indian ‌refiners have delayed their refinery maintenance ‌plans to meet local fuel demand, a ‌government official ​said previously.