Bridge Green launches Tamil Nadu's first critical mineral recovery facility

Bridge Green Upcycle on Saturday inaugurated its Circularity Center in Gummidipoondi, Chennai, making it Tamil Nadu's first dedicated critical mineral recovery plant for spent lithium-ion batteries.

The Circularity Center represents the first phase of Bridge Green's long-term vision for critical mineral recovery and circular battery materials. With a nameplate capacity of 7,200 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA), the facility is a major step toward closing the domestic supply chain loop for critical minerals. Over the next five years, the company plans to invest between ₹500 crores to ₹1,000 crore to expand the facility, creating more than 800 additional direct and indirect jobs.

The plant is designed to process end-of-life lithium-ion batteries as well as battery manufacturing scrap across chemistries, recovering critical minerals including lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, copper, and graphite for re-entry into the domestic battery value chain. Tamil Nadu's First Urban Mine The facility will recover critical minerals from spent lithium-ion batteries and battery manufacturing scrap - a process referred to within the industry as urban mining. India's lithium-ion battery waste is projected to exceed 800,000 tonnes by 2030, driven by rapid growth in electric mobility, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. “This plant is proof that critical mineral recovery at industrial scale is not a future ambition - it is here, in Tamil Nadu, today. We built this facility with the highest safety standards and with one clear objective: to make critical minerals available domestically without dependence on primary mining and foreign imports," said Balki Iyer, founder and chief executive officer.