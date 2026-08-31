Brigade Enterprises forays into Coimbatore housing, eyes ₹600 cr revenue

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Monday said it has launched its first housing project in Coimbatore for sale and expects a total revenue of Rs 600 crore from this upcoming property.

In a regulatory filing, the Bengaluru-based company said it will build a 5.4-acre residential project in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, through a Joint Development Agreement (JDA).

The total revenue potential of this project is around Rs 600 crore.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, said, "Coimbatore has all the fundamentals of a high-growth real estate market: a diversified economy, a deep talent pool, strong social infrastructure and a robust pipeline of infrastructure investments." She said the demand for quality real estate is set to accelerate.