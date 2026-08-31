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Home / Companies / News / Brigade Enterprises forays into Coimbatore housing, eyes ₹600 cr revenue

Brigade Enterprises forays into Coimbatore housing, eyes ₹600 cr revenue

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Monday said it has launched its first housing project in Coimbatore for sale and expects a total revenue of Rs 600 crore from this upcoming property.

Brigade Enterprises
Brigade Enterprises
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 8:12 PM IST
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Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd on Monday said it has launched its first housing project in Coimbatore for sale and expects a total revenue of Rs 600 crore from this upcoming property.

In a regulatory filing, the Bengaluru-based company said it will build a 5.4-acre residential project in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, through a Joint Development Agreement (JDA).

The total revenue potential of this project is around Rs 600 crore.

Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, said, "Coimbatore has all the fundamentals of a high-growth real estate market: a diversified economy, a deep talent pool, strong social infrastructure and a robust pipeline of infrastructure investments." She said the demand for quality real estate is set to accelerate.

"Our entry into Coimbatore is a strategic step in Brigade's growth journey across South India, and we are excited to bring our multi-domain development expertise to a market that is poised for its next phase of transformation," Shankar said.

Established in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India's leading property developers. It has developed many housing and commercial projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and GIFT City. It has a presence in the hospitality and education sectors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Brigade EnterprisesCompany News

First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 8:12 PM IST

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