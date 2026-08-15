Brigade Enterprises sales bookings dip 5% to ₹1,061 crore in Apr-Jun

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd's sales bookings fell 5 per cent to ₹1,061 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal on lower volumes.

Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at ₹1,118 crore in the year-ago period.

In its latest investor presentation, the company said it achieved pre-sales of ₹1,061 crore with a volume of 0.74 million sq ft in the April-June quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal.

The sales volumes dropped 22 per cent from 0.94 million sq ft in the first quarter of the last financial year.

However, the average sales realisation stood at ₹14,256 per sq ft during the June quarter, a growth of 21 per cent over the year-ago period.