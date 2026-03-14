Brigade Group enters industrial realty with 25-acre park in Bengaluru

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises Ltd will develop a 25-acre industrial park in Bengaluru to meet rising demand.

In a regulatory filing, Bengaluru-based Brigade said it has forayed into industrial real estate, with the launch of 'Brigade Industrial Park', a 25-acre industrial development in Devanahalli, North Bengaluru.

The park would offer around 2 million square feet of leasable space and will cater to the high-growth industrial sectors of the region, including aerospace and defence, IT/ITES, and data centres.

The company did not disclose the investment to build this park.

In a separate filing, Brigade said its group company BuzzWorks, which provides managed office space, has leased 550 seats in Hyderabad to Dublin-based MyComplianceOffice (MCO), a global regulatory technology (RegTech) and compliance technology company.