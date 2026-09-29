Britannia elevates N Venkataraman to deputy MD, names Jayaraman as CFO

The board of Britannia Industries has elevated N Venkataraman as deputy managing director of the company from October 1 till July 29, 2030.

He will cease to serve as the chief financial officer of the biscuit major and will continue as the whole-time director and key managerial personnel of the company.

“He shall be responsible for finance, strategy, legal, secretarial and IT functions of the company and will work along with Rakshit Hargave, chief executive officer and managing director, to drive the transformation agenda of the company,” it said in its stock exchange filing.

Ramamurthy Jayaraman, vice-president – corporate finance, has been appointed as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of Britannia Industries from October 1 and will head the entire finance function comprising financial planning & analysis, taxation, treasury, shared services and business commercial, the filing added.